GPL title race not over for Berekum Chelsea – Captain Zakaria Fuseini

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Berekum Chelsea's captain, Zakaria Fuseini, remains optimistic about their chances in the Ghana Premier League title race this season.



The team currently sits in eighth place on the league table with 41 points, trailing the leaders, Samartex, by eleven points.



Chelsea is set to face Hearts of Oak in a crucial match on Wednesday at the Golden City Park.



Fuseini believes that despite the challenges, his team is still in contention for the league title. In an interview with Footballghana, he expressed his determination, stating, "It's not over until the league concludes."



The defender is focused on securing a victory against Hearts of Oak and is confident that Chelsea will give them all to claim all three points.



The match, which was initially scheduled for last weekend, was postponed due to a venue clash.



Both teams will enter the game following defeats in their previous matches, with Chelsea losing 3-2 to Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak falling short against Accra Lions in week 28.