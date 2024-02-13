GRA concludes study completes study on Ghana’s port clearance

Economy of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has wrapped up a comprehensive study titled "Time Release," evaluating the average duration for clearing goods at various ports and frontiers in Ghana.



According to GNA, the study, conducted between September 2022 and 2024, focused on key entry points, including the Tema Port, Kotoka International Airport, Aflao, and Paga borders, representing diverse trade activities.



This initiative, backed by technical support from the World Customs Organisation and funding from agencies like USAID, aims to serve as a benchmark for future assessments. The primary objective is to identify and address bottlenecks in the clearance process, facilitating smoother international trade.



During a media forum, Mr. Smile Agbemenu, Chief Revenue Officer at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), discussed the findings. The study revealed that several factors influenced clearance times, encompassing challenges within the clearance chain.



Factors contributing to delays include declarants' issues such as delays in pre-arrival processes, payment of duties, and completion of permit applications. Additionally, licenses, permits, and certificates from various state institutions in the clearance chain could take weeks to acquire, impacting the overall clearance time.



Mr. Agbemenu highlighted customs' risk management systems, which might subject goods to rigorous inspections, causing significant delays based on cargo nature. He acknowledged delays caused by customs, other government agencies, and the private sector, emphasizing the need for improvement.



Ms. Diana Ayorkor Agbenyega, Chief Revenue Officer and Project Manager for the Time Release Study, emphasized the importance of refresher training for officers and customs house agents to enhance their understanding of declaration processes. While achieving the government's four-hour clearance target might not be immediate, the aim is to achieve an average clearance time of under three days at the Tema Port.



The study disclosed that, on average, it took 10 days, 21 hours, and 17 minutes to release cargo from customs control after berthing. Notably, the average time at MPS was eight days, eight hours, and 14 minutes.



Delays at the Golden Jubilee and Safebond Car Terminal averaged 14 days, four hours, and nine minutes, with isolated cases ranging from a maximum of 53 days, 15 hours, and 51 minutes to a minimum of 17 hours and five minutes for cargo release after berthing.