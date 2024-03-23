GTPCWU demands government action on wage gap in oil and gas industry

Energy of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) has demanded the Ghanaian government address the wage gap between local and expatriate workers in the country's oil and gas industry.



According to the union, Ghanaian employees are not being fairly compensated compared to their expatriate counterparts.



During the GTPCWU's 12th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference in Winneba, Chairman Bernard Owusu highlighted the issue, citing instances where Ghanaian workers taking over from expatriates did not receive the same level of compensation.



He stressed the need for the government to rectify this inequality.



Owusu further called for the union's representation on the local content committee and the board of the Petroleum Commission.



He argued that having union representation in these bodies would ensure fair treatment and decision-making that benefits all Ghanaians in the oil and gas sector.



Additionally, the union advocated for the legalization of commercial motorcycle operations, commonly known as "okada," to formalize their work.



Owusu believes that legalizing okada services would not only improve transportation but also help alleviate issues such as traffic congestion.