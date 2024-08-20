GTV Sports+ to broadcast Ghana Premier League for the next five seasons - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The state broadcaster, GTV Sports+, has been designated as the new broadcaster for the Ghana Premier League for the upcoming five seasons, as reported by Oyerepa FM.



This development follows the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) inability to renew the contract with StarTimes, which previously held the broadcasting rights for the league.



StarTimes, a Chinese pay television network,



Read full articleacquired the rights to air the Premier League and the FA Cup in 2020; however, their contract has been terminated following the conclusion of the 2023/24 football season.



According to the report, GTV Sports+ has successfully negotiated a five-year agreement with the GFA, valued at $2 million US Dollars, thereby securing exclusive television rights for both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.



With GTV Sports+ in charge, audiences can anticipate comprehensive coverage of the Ghana Premier League, featuring live matches, highlights, and in-depth analysis. The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season is set to commence on September 6.