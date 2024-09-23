Gabbia heads late winner as AC Milan snatch derby win

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: BBC

Matteo Gabbia delivered a thrilling late goal as AC Milan triumphed over their arch-rivals Inter in the Milan derby, relieving some of the pressure on manager Paulo Fonseca.



The center-back scored with a powerful header in the 89th minute, securing a vital victory and breaking a streak of six consecutive derby losses for the Rossoneri.



AC Milan initially took the lead through Christian Pulisic, but Inter equalized before the half-hour mark with a goal from wing-back Federico Dimarco, marking him as the first Milan-born player to score in the Serie A Derby della Madonnina since Paolo Maldini in November 1994.