Gakpo scores twice as holders Liverpool beat Brighton to progress

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: BBC

Cody Gakpo netted two goals, propelling the defending champions Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup following an exhilarating match against Brighton.



The first half was largely uneventful and devoid of goals, but the Dutch striker Gakpo changed the course of the game just one minute into the second half with a spectacular strike, skillfully cutting inside before unleashing a powerful shot that found the back of the net.



This goal invigorated the match, and shortly thereafter, goalkeeper Vítezslav Jaros, who was making his full debut for Liverpool, executed an impressive one-handed save to deny Simon Adingra's header.