You are here: HomeSports2024 09 03Article 1976744

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Galatasaray in talks to sign Napoli's Osimhen

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Victor Osimhen arrives in Istanbul Victor Osimhen arrives in Istanbul

Galatasaray has announced that they are negotiating with Napoli for the loan of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old was previously a target for Chelsea in the Premier League before the transfer window closed, as well as Saudi club Al-Ahli, but he appears to be heading to Istanbul instead.

Osimhen has netted 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli and was instrumental in their Serie A championship victory in the 2022-23 season, contributing 26 goals.

However, he struggled to maintain his previous high level of performance, finishing last season with 15 goals in Serie A.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment