Gallagher concedes penalty as Benfica thrash Atletico

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: BBC

Conor Gallagher gave away a penalty as Benfica dominated Atletico Madrid, maintaining their flawless start in this season's Champions League.



Kerem Akturkoglu opened the scoring for the Portuguese team with a calm finish in the 13th minute in Lisbon.



Just four minutes after being introduced during a triple substitution at halftime, Gallagher was ruled to have fouled Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis in the box following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.