Gallagher-designed Man City kit 'definitely striking'

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: BBC

Noel Gallagher, the guitarist of Oasis, expressed that it was a "proper honour" to create the new fourth kit for Manchester City, drawing inspiration from his band's debut album, Definitely Maybe, released in 1994.



He remarked, "I believe it is unique, yet undeniably striking, and I think it appears fantastic."



At the age of 57, Gallagher revealed last month that he and his brother Liam have reconciled after a 15-year dispute and are set to reunite for a sold-out tour in 2025.



Having been a supporter of City for half a century, Gallagher stated that he "took about five seconds to agree" when Puma, the club's kit manufacturer, approached him with the proposal during a match.