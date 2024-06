Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is bracing for a challenging match against Central African Republic in the upcoming week.



He guided the Black Stars to a 2-1 victory over Mali, admitting that it was a tough game.



Coach Addo credited the win to effective substitutions and praised his team's fighting spirit.



He emphasized the importance of their substitutes in securing the victory.