Gareth Southgate eyes Kobbie Mainoo for England despite GFA's interest

Sports News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

England manager Gareth Southgate is reported to be considering a call up for Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo.



The 18-year-old, who recently scored a crucial late winner against Wolves, has caught the attention of both national teams.



Despite playing in England's youth ranks, Mainoo's Ghanaian heritage has prompted the Ghana FA's interest in securing his commitment.



Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council of Ghana FA, expressed the association's desire to work with exceptional talents like Mainoo.



However, it seems Gareth Southgate is not willing to let Mainoo slip away. Recent reports indicate that Mainoo is under consideration for England's upcoming international fixtures in March against Brazil and Belgium.



The coaching staff of the Three Lions has been closely assessing Mainoo, who has already captained England U19s in a game against Japan last November.



As Mainoo's international future hangs in the balance, the battle between Ghana and England for the talented youngster intensifies.