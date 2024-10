Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Gavi of FC Barcelona acknowledges the fans at full-time following the team's victory in the La Liga

Gavi has shared his feelings about returning to action with Barcelona after a lengthy absence.



Following 11 months away due to injury, the La Blaugrana player rejoined the team after the October international break.



His knee surgery had sidelined him during Hansi Flick's tenure at Barcelona, but the German coach has praised Gavi's influence during training sessions.