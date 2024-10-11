George Baldock: Former Sheffield United defender drowned while swimming at home in Athens, family reveal

Soccer News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: https://www.skysports.com/

Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock drowned while swimming in the pool at his home in Athens, a family statement has said.



Greek police earlier confirmed there was no evidence that criminal activity caused the death of the 31-year-old Greece international, who signed for Athens club Panathinaikos in the summer.



"We are heartbroken with the sudden passing of our beloved George. We can confirm that a post-mortem examination has found that George tragically drowned whilst swimming in the pool at his home in Glyfada, Athens," a statement from Baldock's family read.....