George Boateng reportedly applies for Black Stars head coach job

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana assistant coach, George Boateng, has applied to become the next head coach of the national team, Ghanasoccernet reports.



Boateng, with a substantial coaching background, believes he possesses the requisite qualifications and familiarity with the team's dynamics to lead them successfully.



Amidst competition from over 600 coaches applying for the position, Boateng remains confident, emphasizing his extensive experience as an assistant coach under Ghana's last two head coaches, Otto Addo and Chris Hughton, as a distinguishing factor.



The Ghana Football Association's deadline for coach applications was set for February 2, 2024, and a five-member committee is currently reviewing submissions and conducting interviews to select the next head coach.