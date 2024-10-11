German International School and GFA host Faces of Football event in Accra

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

The German International School collaborated with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to host a one-day sports event named Faces of Football, which highlighted the GFA’s Football4Girls program.



Participating schools included the German International School, Universal Wonderful Street Academy from Jamestown, and De Youngster’s International School, engaging in various football activities, coaching sessions, mentoring, and a mini football tournament.



Faces of Football is spearheaded by Petra Landers, a former member of the German Women's National Team. The initiative aims to inspire and empower girls aged 7 to 12 to participate in football, promoting equality and ensuring that every girl has the opportunity to play without barriers.