Getafe President dismisses racism claims of Nigerian midfielder Chrisantus Uche – ‘He doesn’t understand’

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Getafe President Angel Torres has echoed the sentiments of assistant manager Patri Moreno, dismissing Chrisantus Uche's claims of experiencing racial abuse.



They argue that Uche's alleged difficulty with the Spanish language undermines the credibility of his account.



In a recent interview with ESPN Africa, the Nigerian international reported facing racial slurs in La Liga. Moreno stated on Wednesday that he had not heard Uche's comments but suggested that Uche must be confused due to his language barrier.



President Torres has aligned with this perspective, opting not to support his player.