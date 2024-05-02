Getting three points from Hearts of Oak game is massive - Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Lions FC's head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has hailed his team's victory against Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League as a significant achievement.



Tanko, who led his team to their first-ever win over the Phobians, expressed his satisfaction with the players' performance in a post-match interview.



He commended them for executing their gameplay effectively and securing a hard-fought victory against their Week 28 opponents in the Ghana Premier League campaign.



Tanko emphasized the importance of the win, stating that they anticipated a tough game against Hearts of Oak but instructed the players to stick to their usual style of play, which ultimately led to their success.



With this victory, Accra Lions now occupy the third position in the Ghana Premier League standings. Looking ahead, the team will face Aduana Football Club in their upcoming match.