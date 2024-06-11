Getting to play for Black Stars something special – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commended the Black Stars for their exceptional ability to develop their skills and become valuable assets to the nation.



Before their 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, Bawumia met with the team and expressed his admiration.



Despite his inability to make it onto his school teams, he shared his love for football and acknowledged the special status of the players who represent the Black Stars.