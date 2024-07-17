Ghana Athletics boss debunks bonus row threats in Ghana camp ahead of Paris 2024

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President of Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseini, has denied reports that athletes preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have threatened to strike over unpaid bonuses or per-diems.



He clarified that determining bonuses is the responsibility of the Ghana Olympic Committee and the Ministry for Youth and Sports, not Ghana Athletics.



Fuseini stated that discussions about bonuses have not occurred and emphasized that per diems for pre-game and Olympic periods have been agreed upon by the Ministry.



He reassured that athletes are focused on training and have not raised complaints. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.