Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku announces TV rights for Ghana Premier League season

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revealed the official broadcasters for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.



Fans nationwide will be able to watch live coverage of their favorite teams on Metro TV, Net 2 TV, AFA TV, and Original TV.



The season will commence on Saturday, September 7, 2024, with reigning champions Samartex facing Dreams FC in an away match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Additionally, Vision FC will compete against Berekum Chelsea at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.