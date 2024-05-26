Ghana FA accepts Laryea Kingston shocking resignation

Sports News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has acknowledged Laryea Kingston's decision to step down as head coach of the U17 national team after their loss to Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B Championship.



Kingston's resignation was delivered in an unprofessional manner, with the use of inappropriate language in the presence of players and coaching staff.



The GFA strongly disapproves of such behavior and emphasizes the significance of upholding professionalism and respect.



Furthermore, Kingston failed to attend the team's scheduled meeting with the management committee and has not returned to the team hotel.



As a result of these actions, he will not be leading the Black Starlets in their third-place playoff match against Nigeria on Tuesday.



In Kingston's absence, the assistant coaches, with assistance from the GFA's technical director, will take charge of the team for the upcoming game.



While recognizing Kingston's past contributions, the association places a high priority on maintaining a disciplined and respectful environment within its teams.



The GFA remains committed to supporting its players and staff in their pursuit of excellence both on and off the field.