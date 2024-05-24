You are here: HomeSports2024 05 24Article 1941854

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana FA announces dates for 30th Ordinary Congress

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

The 30th Ordinary Session of Congress, organized by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been scheduled for August 26 and 27, 2024.

This year's Congress will be held at the Ghanaian Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram. Unlike previous years, the event will span over two days instead of the usual single-day format.

The decision to extend the duration aims to provide delegates with more time for official business and to foster camaraderie among participants.

GFA President Kurt Okraku and the Executive Council members are working on a comprehensive program of activities to strengthen relationships among delegates.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment