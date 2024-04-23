Ghana FA appoints Yaw Preko as head coach of National U15 boys team

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made an official announcement regarding the appointment of Yaw Preko as the new head coach for the National U15 boys team.



According to a statement released by the association, Yaw Preko will commence his duties immediately.



The GFA aims to strengthen youth development structures and systems to consistently nurture talented players for various age category teams.



Yaw Preko brings valuable managerial experience from his previous roles as Head Coach at Medeama SC and Great Olympics, as well as his Assistant Coach positions at Accra Hearts of Oak and Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah.



In his new position, Coach Yaw Preko will be supported by Awudu Issaka and Mubarak Gado as his deputies.