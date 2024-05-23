Ghana FA foundation to launch Ghana Prisons Project

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana FA, in collaboration with the GFA Foundation, is set to launch the innovative Ghana Prisons Project on May 24, 2024.



This initiative utilizes football to promote the well-being, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates in Ghana's prisons.



The GFA Foundation will provide football equipment to various prison facilities, along with training programs for both inmates and prison officers.



Additionally, advocacy workshops will be conducted to address discrimination and stigmatization of prisoners.



This project, in partnership with the Ghana Prisons Service, aims to enhance the lives of individuals and football communities, setting a global precedent for Football Associations.