Ghana FA mourns passing of former CAF President Issah Hayatou

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its condolences following the passing of Issah Hayatou, the former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), who died at the age of 77.

Hayatou, recognized as the longest-serving president in the annals of African football, passed away on Thursday in Paris, just one day before his birthday.

In

