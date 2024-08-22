You are here: HomeSports2024 08 22Article 1972685

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana FA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on fifth anniversary of his passing

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Junior Agogo Junior Agogo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has marked the fifth anniversary of the late Junior Manuel Agogo, a former striker for the Black Stars, with a poignant tribute.

In a heartfelt message disseminated on X (formerly Twitter), the GFA celebrated Agogo's enduring legacy, affirming that his memory will forever be cherished by Ghanaians.

“Honoring a legend! Today marks 5 years

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment