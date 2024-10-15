You are here: HomeSports2024 10 15Article 1993736

Ghana League players are not the solution to the poor performance of the Black Stars.

The notion that Ghana Premier League players could solve the Black Stars' recent poor performance is being questioned by many football analysts.

While the domestic league has produced great talents in the past, such as Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah, the current pool of players may not yet be at the level needed to compete

