Ghana National Mosque celebrates start of Ramadan

The National Mosque of Ghana hosted a ceremony to mark the start of Ramadan, called "Marhaba Ramadan," aimed at raising awareness about the significance of fasting during this sacred month.



The event featured students trained by the NGO Jil-Al-Quran, reciting Quranic scriptures and Ramadan hymns. They also prayed in solidarity with Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel.



Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed worldwide by Muslims as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.



The Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam emphasized that Ramadan is a time for spiritual revitalization and cleansing. He urged Muslims to fast according to their religious teachings, highlighting the importance of being recognized as a blessed community by Ghana and the world.



A board member of the mosque noted that the ceremony aimed to unite Muslims, promote camaraderie, and raise awareness about Ramadan. He likened Ramadan to a school where Muslims learn and then put their knowledge into practice.



He emphasized that the principles of Ramadan, such as abstinence from violence and helping the less fortunate, are not exclusive to Muslims and can benefit society as a whole.