Ghana Olympic Committee receives sponsorship for Summer Olympic Games

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Olympic Committee has received sponsorship packages from Republic Bank, Horseman Shoes, and Custom Looks for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



Republic Bank donated €5,000, Horseman Shoes will provide shoes, and Custom Looks provided tracksuits and kits. The team will depart for France on July 9.



The French embassy sponsored Ghana's pre-tournament camping with €20,000. Nine athletes will represent Ghana in events like the 100m, 200m, and swimming.



The Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, featuring 329 events and 10,500 athletes from 184 countries.