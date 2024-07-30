Ghana Premier League 2024-25 Season fixtures released

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: GFA

The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League kicks off on September 6, 2024, with defending champions FC Samartex 1996 facing Dreams FC.



Exciting fixtures include Hearts of Oak hosting Basake Holy Stars and Asante Kotoko traveling to Karela United.



Key matches feature the Super Clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on Match Day 13, with a return fixture on Match Day 30.



The season spans 34 weekends, concluding on June 8, 2025, with a one-week break for the December elections.



Fans can anticipate thrilling derbies and competitive action throughout the campaign.