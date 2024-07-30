You are here: HomeSports2024 07 30Article 1964582

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

    

Source: GFA

Ghana Premier League 2024-25 Season fixtures released

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fans can anticipate thrilling derbies and competitive action throughout the campaign Fans can anticipate thrilling derbies and competitive action throughout the campaign

The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League kicks off on September 6, 2024, with defending champions FC Samartex 1996 facing Dreams FC.

Exciting fixtures include Hearts of Oak hosting Basake Holy Stars and Asante Kotoko traveling to Karela United.

Key matches feature the Super Clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on Match Day 13, with a return fixture on Match Day 30.

The season spans 34 weekends, concluding on June 8, 2025, with a one-week break for the December elections.

Fans can anticipate thrilling derbies and competitive action throughout the campaign.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment