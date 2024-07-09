You are here: HomeSports2024 07 09Article 1958684

Ghana Premier League: Becoming Head Coach of Nsoatreman destined - Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko, the recently appointed head coach of Nsoatreman, has stated that he believes his new position was predetermined during his official introduction.

He is taking the reins from Maxwell Konadu, who left after leading the team to victory in the MTN FA Cup with a penalty shootout triumph over Bofoakwa Tano at the University of Ghana Stadium.


