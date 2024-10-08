You are here: HomeSports2024 10 08Article 1991144

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana Premier League: Karim Zito vows to address Dreams FC’s goal scoring challenges

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Abdul Karim Zito Abdul Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito has committed to resolving his team's difficulties in scoring goals within the Ghana Premier League.

Following a 1-0 defeat at home to Nations FC over the weekend, the Ghana U19 coach recognized that converting opportunities into goals remains the most significant hurdle for his squad.

"Our goal-scoring performance was lacking; we generated numerous chances. As you observed, we even removed the goalkeeper from the post, yet we still failed to find the back of the net."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment