Ghana Premier League: Karim Zito vows to address Dreams FC’s goal scoring challenges

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito has committed to resolving his team's difficulties in scoring goals within the Ghana Premier League.



Following a 1-0 defeat at home to Nations FC over the weekend, the Ghana U19 coach recognized that converting opportunities into goals remains the most significant hurdle for his squad.



"Our goal-scoring performance was lacking; we generated numerous chances. As you observed, we even removed the goalkeeper from the post, yet we still failed to find the back of the net."