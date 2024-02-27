Ghana Premier League: Next weekend's matches unveiled

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Premier League will continue next weekend with matches scheduled at various venues, following an exciting return to domestic league football over the weekend.



The first game of Matchweek 19 will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Baba Yara Stadium, where Asante Kotoko SC will host Bibiani Goldstars.



On Saturday, March 2, 2024, Bofoakwa FC will visit the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to face RTU FC, who is serving a home ban.



Sunday, March 3, 2024, will see five matches being played, as games involving Medeama SC and Dreams FC have been postponed due to their upcoming Continental Club football commitments.



View the fixtures below:



