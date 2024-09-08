You are here: HomeSports2024 09 08Article 1978871

Ghana Premier League Week 1: Hearts of Oak 0 – 1 Basake Holy Stars

Accra Hearts of Oak suffered a 1-0 defeat against newly promoted Basake Holy Stars on the opening day of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The game, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw Tweneboah Prince score the only goal just two minutes in, giving the away team an early lead.

Hearts of Oak struggled to respond, ultimately losing their first match of the season.

Basake Holy Stars will next face Dreams FC, while Hearts of Oak prepare to take on Heart of Lions.

