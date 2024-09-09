Ghana Premier League Week 1: Karela United 0 – 1 Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: sportsworldghana.com

On the opening day of the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season, Asante Kotoko SC ended their three-game winless streak with a 1-0 victory over Karela United FC.



Albert Amoah scored the decisive goal in the 36th minute, securing all three points for the Porcupine Warriors.



Despite Karela United's efforts to equalize in the second half, Kotoko's defense held firm.



Asante Kotoko will next face FA Cup holders Nsoatreman FC, while Karela United will travel to play Berekum Chelsea.