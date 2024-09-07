Ghana Premier League begins today

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Premier League kicks off today, September 7, 2024, with matches across various centers.



Defending champions will face Dreams FC in their title defense opener.



Newcomers Vision FC are set to host Berekum Chelsea, aiming for their first Premier League win.



Nsoatreman FC will battle Young Apostles at home, Aduana FC takes on Heart of Lions, while Gold Stars FC faces Legon Cities.



Nations FC will play against Bechem United, and Hearts of Oak will meet Basake Holy Stars.



The matches will be shown on free-to-air stations as the Ghana Football Association seeks a broadcast partner.