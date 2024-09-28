Ghana Premier League clubs are not earning income from new TV broadcasts - Nana Oduro Sarfo

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

A member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarf, has revealed that Premier League clubs are not benefiting financially from the league's television broadcasts.



Following the 2023/24 season, the GFA ended its partnership with StarTimes due to violations of their contract.



Presently, the Ghana Premier League is being broadcasted by Metro TV, NET2 TV, AFA Sports, Original TV, and Globe TV. However, Sarfo indicated that the income from these broadcasts is inadequate to offer financial assistance to the clubs.