Ghana Premier League clubs to benefit from Green Football League

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has partnered with Succa Africa and Sports20 to launch the Green League, aimed at combating climate change.



Premier League clubs will be rewarded financially for collecting points by sustaining their environment.



The Green Football League will debut soon, enabling clubs to contribute to fighting climate change while increasing revenue streams. GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fiano emphasized football clubs' vital role in mitigating climate change effects.



The partnership aims to meet Agenda 2035 climate change goals, preventing environmental damage and promoting sustainability.