Ghana Premier League clubs to receive gov’t support under a Bawumia presidency

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has presented ambitious initiatives designed to foster the revitalization of the Ghana Premier League and various football clubs across the nation.



At the unveiling of the NPP's 2024 Manifesto, which he characterized as a source of innovative solutions, Dr. Bawumia introduced a range of extensive and sustainable policies for sports development.





These initiatives encompass funding strategies, training programs, tax incentives, and direct assistance for football clubs.



As a prospective President, Dr. Bawumia assured that his administration would "support the revival of the Premier League and its clubs to enhance commercial viability and generate related employment opportunities."



Elaborating on his plans, Dr. Bawumia indicated that his government would provide direct support to the Premier League and its clubs by "guiding policy through the National Lotteries Authority and the Gaming Commission to create and finance a Sports Employment Module aimed at helping Premier League clubs cover operational costs, including player salaries."



Moreover, Dr. Bawumia committed to ensuring that his government would "supply a bus to each Premier League club" to help mitigate the transportation difficulties encountered by these teams.



To further stimulate corporate investment in sports, Dr. Bawumia disclosed his administration's plan to implement tax incentives, such as a flat tax, to encourage private sector contributions to the sports industry.