Ghana Premier League officiating has been bad - Karim Zito

Karim Zito, the coach of Dreams FC, has identified poor officiating as a significant factor contributing to the team's challenges in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Despite having a game in hand, the team currently sits in the 14th position on the league table, having accumulated 31 points so far.



Zito has highlighted the difference between the team's performance in domestic matches and their success on the continental stage, attributing this contrast to the demanding schedule of balancing domestic league fixtures with CAF commitments.



The coach emphasizes the fatigue and pressure experienced by the players due to frequent travel for matches, acknowledging the negative impact it has on their performance.



He expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating standards in the Ghana Premier League, considering it a contributing factor to their lalacklustreomestic performance.



However, Zito remains optimistic about their prospects in Africa, noting the better playing conditions and officiating standards on the continent. Despite their struggles domestically, Dreams FC is preparing for a crucial encounter against Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.



The first leg of the match is scheduled to take place at the Cairo International Stadium, with Zito and his squad set to depart from Ghana on Thursday for this highly anticipated showdown.