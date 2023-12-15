Ghana Premier League standard is improving - Ghana legend Samuel Osei Kuffour

Sports News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana football legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour says the standard of the Ghana Premier League is improving.



The former King Faisal central defender’s comment comes after he watched the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



Despite failing to keep its best players and attract the best players, Osei Kuffour said he was impressed with the standard of the game and said the standard of the topflight is improving.



“I was really impressed when I watched Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko,” Kuffour, who is a former AS Roma and Bayern Munich defender said.



“I never thought that the players could perform like they did. The players were good and I was impressed.



“The performance of Hearts of Oak was good even though they lost but the standard of the Ghana Premier League is getting better,” he added.



Despite taking the lead against Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak lost 3-2 to their rivals.



Linda Mtange and Martin Karikari scored the goals for the Phobians while Isaac Oppong and Steven Mukwala scored the goals for the Porcupine Warriors.