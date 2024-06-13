Ghana Premier League standings ahead of final weekend – All eyes on relegation battle

Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season is set to conclude this weekend as the final set of matches will be played.



After an eventful season in the Ghanaian top-flight league, the action will come to an end this weekend.



All Round 34 games are scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 16, as per the league calendar.



With the focus on the intense relegation battle, we analyze the league table ahead of the final weekend.



Samartex FC has emerged as the champions for the first time in their history, securing a minimum four-point lead by the end of the weekend.