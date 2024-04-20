Ghana Premier League title race far from over – Kassim Mingle

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nations FC coach Kassim Occansey Mingle is confident that the Ghana Premier League title race is far from decided, despite FC Samartex leading the table with 49 points.



Nations FC, currently in second place with 44 points, is determined to challenge for the title in their debut season.



Coach Mingle, along with his assistant Johnson Smith, has been crucial in implementing effective tactics for the team.



Despite a recent setback against Bofoakwa Tano, Nations FC remains focused on closing the gap at the top of the table.



Mingle believes that with eight games remaining, anything is still possible, and they are not giving up on their title aspirations.