Ghana, Senegal aim for redemption as AFCON qualifiers heat up

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: www.cafonline.com

The second round of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers kicks off with 24 matches across Africa as teams battle for a spot in Morocco.



Defending champions Senegal face Burundi, aiming to recover from a surprising draw against Burkina Faso.



Ghana, after a shocking loss to Angola, must win against Niger to revive their campaign.



Nigeria, fresh off a 3-0 win over Benin, faces Rwanda, while Cameroon looks to continue its strong start against Zimbabwe.



With only the top two teams from each group qualifying, every point is vital as the race to AFCON 2025 heats up.