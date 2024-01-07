Ghana Supporters Union happy with support from corporate Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: sienutvsports.com

Leadership of the Ghana Supporters Union have expressed gratitude to their partners for their immense contribution towards the launch of their official website and social media handles.



Led by Issaka Moro Polo as president, the supporters front could not hide their excitement after their official launch.



Speaking to sienutvsports.com after the launch, Moro was full of praises for the corporate bodies for their roles in diverse ways to see the success of the event.



“We can’t thank them enough,” he started.



“We are grateful to Rice Express for sponsoring us and also making time to be here to support this special event.



“Not all our sponsors and partners were here but we reserve special appreciation for Tampico, Aqua Blue and Angel Cola for their wonderful support as well,” he added.



The Ghana Supporters Union on Friday, January 5, 2023, out-doored their new website and social media handles to heighten their rebranding agenda.



At the event which took place at the Omaye Hall at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on Friday, January 5, 2024.



The website, Ghanasupporters.com is an embodiment of what the group stand for when it comes to supporting the national teams.



The colourful event also included the outdooring and launching of their social media handles in addition to the official website.



The supporters are expected to leave Ghana by Friday, January 12, 2023 for Ivory Coast to support the Black Stars.



The Black Stars will depart Ghana for Ivory Coast on Wednesday January 10 and play their first game on January 14, 2023.



