Ghana Tourism Authority urged to get Mohammed Kudus special stool for goal celebrations

Sports News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, a Ghanaian entertainment pundit, has called upon the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to present Mohammed Kudus with a traditional stool for his goal celebrations.



Boateng firmly believes that this act would not only showcase Ghana's tourism sector but also attract international media attention.



Kudus has gained recognition for his remarkable goal contributions and unique celebrations, often involving sitting on advertising boards or attempting to borrow a stool from a steward.



Boateng suggests that a beautifully adorned stool, adorned with patriotic and cultural symbols, would elevate Kudus' celebrations and significantly boost Ghana's tourism industry.



She proposed, "Ghana Tourism Authority, acquire a stool or chair, embellish it with patriotic and cultural symbols, and send it to Kudus. Whenever he scores, someone can bring it out for him to sit on."



"Can you imagine the number of times that stool would be highlighted by the international media and how it would promote our local tourism?" she questioned.



"I implore you, provide Kudus with a deserving stool, and I guarantee it will become the most talked-about stool in Ghana, second only to the Golden Stool," she added.