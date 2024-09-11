Ghana U-17 captain Benjamin Tsivanyo debuts in Nsoatreman win over Young Apostles

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Sportsworldghana

Benjamin Tsivanyo, captain of Ghana's U-17 squad, made his Premier League debut with Nsoatreman FC, contributing to their 2-0 win against Young Apostles.



His performance on the field demonstrated significant potential, playing a key role in the team's success.



Unfortunately, Tsivanyo faced a setback when he sustained a head injury during the match. Nevertheless, his resolve and commitment were evident as he continued to give his all while on the field.