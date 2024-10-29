You are here: HomeSports2024 10 29Article 1999679

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana U20 coach Desmond Ofei vows to bring home the 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship trophy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Desmond Ofei Desmond Ofei

Ghana U20 coach Desmond Ofei has pledged to lead his team to victory in the upcoming 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship. Speaking confidently about his ambitions, Ofei vowed to bring the trophy back to Ghana, emphasizing his belief in the talent and dedication of his squad.

Under Ofei’s leadership, the team has been training rigorously, focusing on tactical discipline, teamwork,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment