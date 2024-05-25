Ghana U20 coach Desmond Offei invites 30 players to camp

Sports News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Desmond Offei, the coach of the Black Satellites, has called up thirty players to kick off preparations for the WAFU Zone U20 Cup of Nations.



The selected individuals will go through a rigorous screening process, with the top performers earning a spot on the team that clinched gold at the African Games.



Additionally, the scouted players will participate in a series of friendly matches while being closely monitored by the technical staff.



The players are expected to assemble at the Ghanaian Soccer Centre of Excellence in Pampram on Sunday.