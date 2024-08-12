You are here: HomeSports2024 08 12Article 1969283

Sports News of Monday, 12 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana U20 coach Desmond Offei names 35-man squad for camping ahead of WAFU Zone B championship

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Desmond Ofei Desmond Ofei

The head coach of the U20 national team, Desmond Offei, has summoned 35 players to commence training in preparation for the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.

This roster features members of the victorious U20 African Games team, and the Black Starlets are scheduled to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Sunday, August 11, 2024, to initiate their

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment